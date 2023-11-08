Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Toronto 3-4, Dallas 6-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

The Raptors and the Mavericks are an even 5-5 against one another since October of 2018, but not for long. The Toronto Raptors' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on November 8th at American Airlines Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Raptors ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They walked away with a 123-116 victory over San Antonio. Winning is a bit easier when you make nine more threes than your opponent, as the Raptors did.

The Raptors can attribute much of their success to Scottie Barnes, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds. Barnes continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three times he's played. Dennis Schroder was another key contributor, earning 24 points along with 6 assists.

Meanwhile, Dallas didn't have too much trouble with Orlando on the road on Monday as they won 117-102. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Luka Doncic led the charge by earning 29 points along with 6 assists.

Toronto's win bumped their record up to 3-4. As for Dallas, their win bumped their record up to 6-1.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, the Mavericks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Toronto.

The Raptors didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Mavericks when the teams last played back in November of 2022, but they still walked away with a 105-100 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Raptors since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Dallas is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 225 points.

Series History

Dallas and Toronto both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.