Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Washington 9-43, Dallas 30-23

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 12, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, February 12, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Bally Sports Southwest Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

The Mavericks will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Washington Wizards at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The Wizards are crawling into this matchup hobbled by six consecutive losses, while the Mavericks will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.5% better than the opposition, a fact the Mavericks proved on Saturday. They really took it to Oklahoma City for the full four quarters, racking up a 146-111 victory at home. With that win, the Mavericks brought their scoring average up to 118.8 points per game.

The Mavericks' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Luka Doncic, who almost dropped a double-double on 32 points and nine assists. Doncic has been hot recently, having posted 32 or more points the last three times he's played. Kyrie Irving was another key contributor, scoring 25 points along with eight assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Wizards and the 76ers couldn't quite live up to the 243.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Washington took a 119-113 hit to the loss column at the hands of the 76ers. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Wizards in their matchups with the 76ers: they've now lost five in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Tyus Jones, who shot 6-for-8 from long range and almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last five games he's played.

Dallas' win bumped their record up to 30-23. As for Washington, they dropped their record down to 9-43 with that loss, which was their 13th straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Mavericks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Wizards struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Mavericks beat the Wizards 130-117 in their previous matchup back in November of 2023. Do the Mavericks have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Wizards turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Dallas is a big 14.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 14-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 248.5 points.

Series History

Washington has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.