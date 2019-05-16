Dallas Wings trade 2018 WNBA MVP runner-up Liz Cambage to Las Vegas Aces

After months of rumors and speculation, 2018 WNBA MVP runner-up Liz Cambage is officially on the move.

Late on Thursday morning, the Dallas Wings announced that they had traded Cambage to the Las Vegas Aces in exchange for Moriah Jefferson, Isabelle Harrison and the Aces' first- and second-round picks in 2020.

OFFICIAL 🚨:

- We have acquired G Moriah Jefferson, F Isabelle Harrison, and 2020 1st + 2nd round picks from @LVAces

- We have acquired C Imani McGee-Stafford from @AtlantaDream

- We have waived F Morgan Bertsch



More info ➡️ https://t.co/Ckmrye2mV9 pic.twitter.com/VVKzBqbRBL — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) May 16, 2019

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 WNBA Draft, Cambage was reluctant to come over from Australia to play for the then-Tulsa Shock, and ended up spending just two seasons with the team. After the 2013 campaign, she returned home and spent time playing in both Australia and China.

But last season she made her return, signing a multi-year contract with the now-Dallas Wings, who still had her rights. She was an instant success, establishing herself as one of the best players in the league from Day One. She led the league in scoring, finished top-five in rebounding and blocks, set a new WNBA single-game scoring record with 53 points and finished runner-up to Breanna Stewart in the MVP race.

During the offseason, however, she grew disinterested in Dallas and requested a trade. At first, it seemed she was only interested in playing for the Los Angeles Sparks, and was reportedly willing to sit out the season and return to Australia if she didn't get her wish. But the Sparks instead traded for Chiney Ogwumike, which pretty much took them out of the Cambage sweepstakes.

At some point, Cambage then made it clear she would be willing to play for the Aces, and the rest is history. She'll now join one of the youngest, most exciting teams in the league and form a dynamic frontcourt partnership with last season's Rookie of the Year, A'ja Wilson.