The New York Knicks are signing Dalton Knecht to a two-way contract, ESPN reported on Friday. To make room for Knecht, who was waived earlier this week by the Los Angeles Lakers, the Knicks waived Kevin McCullar Jr., according to SNY.

Knecht, the No. 17 overall pick by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft, was in and out of Los Angeles' rotation the last two seasons and ended up being the odd man out on roster cutdown day last week. Knecht, a 6-foot-6 forward, appeared in just 54 games during the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 4.2 points over 10.2 minutes per contest. It was a major step back in production and playing time for Knecht, who showed some promise as a rookie.

By signing Knecht to a two-way deal, the Knicks are taking a low-risk, high-upside swing that Knecht, 25, can regain some of his rookie-year form, which saw him become a key rotational piece during JJ Redick's first season in Los Angeles. Knecht had seven games with at least 20 points during his rookie season, including a 37-point outburst against the Utah Jazz in the NBA Cup.

However, less than three months later, Knecht was included in a trade package to land Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets. Days after the move was reported, the Lakers rescinded the trade for Williams after the big man failed his physical. That sent Knecht back to the Lakers and he finished his rookie season averaging 9.1 points in 19.2 minutes per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 37.6% from distance.

Knicks have had success with moves like this

The defending champion Knicks have had success by making moves on the margins like this in recent years. The Knicks re-signed Landy Shamet to a one-year contract ahead of last season after making 50 appearances with the franchise the year before. Shamet became an integral member of Mike Brown's rotation that saw the Knicks win their first NBA title in over 50 years.

At the trade deadline last season, New York added Jose Alvarado for two second-round picks and Dalen Terry. Alvarado had several key moments throughout the Knicks' playoff run as a defensive ace who could knock down shots. New York signed Shamet and Alvarado to multi-year contract extensions this offseason.

Another move the Knicks made this offseason was signing veteran Andre Drummond to a one-year minimum deal to replace Mitchell Robinson, who signed with the Celtics. Drummond played extended minutes during the Knicks' season-opener against the 76ers due to Karl Anthony-Towns being in foul trouble and finished with 12 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks.

Knecht's path to immediate playing time with the Knicks will be tricky. Knecht joins Tyler Nickel and Jaden Akins as New York's two-way players. However, given the Knicks' recent success with low-risk moves that paid dividends in the playoffs, there is a chance Knecht finds a second wind with the Knicks. If he gets back to how he was playing as a rookie before the botched trade with Charlotte, Knecht can contribute as a shooter and shot-creator.