Damian Lillard brings his own version of 'A Christmas Story' leg lamp to arena for Christmas Day game

As an NBA player, it's important to show up to the arena on game day with your legs ready to go. Luckily for Damian Lillard, he had an extra one ready for Tuesday's prime-time game on Christmas night.

The Portland Trail Blazers star was clearly prepared for the spotlight that comes with the NBA's Christmas Day slate, as Lillard brought along a special accessory with him to the arena before the Blazers took on the Jazz. As Lillard arrived to Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, he showed off a custom version of the famous leg lamp from the beloved movie "A Christmas Story."

Lillard's own version version of the lamp came in the form of an NBA-branded leg -- complete with shorts, sock and one of his signature sneakers from adidas. The point guard seemed quite proud of the lamp, and why shouldn't he be? It's pretty amazing.

Over the years we've seen countless flashy outfits and accessories from players as they arrive on game day, but this has to be one of the best and most appropriate items ever brought into an arena on Christmas. Lillard can only hope he lights up the scoreboard as well as that lamp lit up his pregame entrance.