Two of the players who were happiest to see the Clippers lose to, and officially blow a 3-1 series lead against, the Nuggets Tuesday weren't even in the Orlando NBA Bubble when it happened. Trail Blazers guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum joined in on the conversation -- or, perhaps more accurately, the grave dancing -- following Los Angeles' loss.

For context, there's been beef brewing between Lillard and Clippers forward Paul George for some time. The feud could be traced back to when the Portland guard famously hit a game-winning, series-ending shot on George in the postseason last year against the Thunder, and it escalated when the Blazers played the Clippers at the end of the bubble regular season -- it even spilled its way into Instagram comments.

All that is to say, keep that in mind when seeing this tweet from Lillard, clowning on George for clanking what would have been an important 3-point shot late in the game off the backboard.

This was in reference to the 2019 series between the Thunder and Blazers when George infamously called Lillard's game-winning, series-ending bucket a "bad shot." The Blazers guard also took a shot at Patrick Beverley in a slight feud that doesn't go back quite as far. The scrappy Clippers guard had taunted Lillard from the bench after the Blazers player missed clutch free throws that led to a Portland loss against Los Angeles. This one also made its way to Instagram, with Beverley posting a swipe at the Blazers prior to a series-ending loss to the Lakers in a comment, "Cancun on 3." Lillard decided to respond in kind on Tuesday night.

Of course, what kind of dominant performance from Lillard would be complete without an equally impressive performance from his backcourt partner, CJ McCollum? He also got in on the action on Twitter, suggesting that he and Lillard should celebrate this occasion with some wine, and also blasting out plenty of cry-laughing emojis.

This just goes to show that sometimes the most fun you can have watching sports is when you're rooting for one particular side to lose.