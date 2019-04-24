Damian Lillard emerges as star of NBA playoffs with game-winning, series-ending shot against Thunder
Lillard dominated the Thunder all series
Damian Lillard's game-winner on Tuesday was the closing exclamation point to an unbelievable stretch of performances. He averaged 33 points per game in a series where conversation around his beef with Russell Westbrook dominated headlines. Lillard never seemed phased, though. This Blazers team looks completely different than the one that was swept by the Pelicans last season, and can spell trouble for other teams in the West.
Lillard finished with 50 points in Game 5, the most important of which were those final three.
"I think he's probably one of the most underrated players in the NBA," Danny Kanell said of Lillard on Wednesday's "Off the Bench."
Raja Bell added that Lillard might by so overlooked because he plays in Portland.
"They just don't get [primetime games] all the time in Portland," he said. "You couple that with their recent failures in playoff situations last year... Jrue Holiday ate him up... I think it took a couple of failures on the big stage for Damian Lillard to figure out the recipe for him and his team to have success."
Bell noted that he picked the Thunder to win the series because he thought Westbrook and Paul George were better. He owned his bad call and said it was a statement for the Blazers, who will now try to get past either the Nuggets or the Spurs.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA playoffs scores, highlights, results
Golden State and Houston will advance to face each other in the West semis if both come away...
-
Damian Lillard is NBA's greatest show
Lillard dropped 50 points and a 40-foot buzzer-beater, then literally waved goodbye to the...
-
Top Picks: A huge 'dog in honor of Dame
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Series breakdown: Celtics vs. Bucks
Milwaukee and Boston will face off on Sunday in Game 1 of what should be an intriguing semifinal...
-
Lillard explains wanting to face Thunder
Lillard send the Thunder home with a series-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer of Game 5
-
Report: Suns make Williams main 'focus'
Phoenix is looking for a new head coach after just recently firing Igor Kokoskov