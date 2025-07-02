Damian Lillard hit the open market two years early after the Milwaukee Bucks waived him in a surprising start to NBA free agency on Tuesday. It did not take long for suitors to come calling, even with the star point guard set to likely miss the entire 2025-26 season while he recovers from the torn Achilles tendon he suffered in the Bucks' playoff appearance. According to a report from The Athletic, "several contending teams" reached out to Lillard's camp in the immediate wake of his release, and the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers are all interested in quickly finalizing a deal.

Each of the interested teams is already set at the point guard spot. The Warriors will get at least one more year out of Stephen Curry, the Lakers are locked in with Luka Dončić and the Celtics agreed last offseason to a four-year extension with Derrick White. Investing in Lillard, though, is a bet on the future rather than a move for the present. The sharpshooting veteran will almost certainly not make his debut with his next team until the 2026-27 campaign, and his ability off a serious injury is entirely unknown.

Given the widespread interest in his talents and the timeline for a return, Lillard essentially has his pick for a landing spot. He could drag his decision on a long-term home into next offseason in search of the ideal situation. With so many teams inquiring, though, it seems likely that he will latch on with a team during his rehab year and earn a salary rather than sitting on the free agent market.

Damian Lillard just won the basketball lottery, and he can go wherever he wants to cash the ticket Brad Botkin

Adding to Lillard's flexibility is that he will remain on the Bucks' books not only through his rehab year but also deep into his contract with his next team. Milwaukee elected to stretch his contract over five years, making him due to earn $22.5 million each year through 2029-30. He had two years and $112.6 million remaining on his deal when the Bucks waived him, making his the largest stretched contract in NBA history.

If Lillard does not miss a beat upon his return, he would remain one of the NBA's top scoring guards. His production dipped in a Milwaukee stint that fell short of expectations, but he still averaged more than 24 points per game across the two years in the Eastern Conference. Lillard remains a lethal 3-point shooter and took a step forward defensively with the Bucks, averaging a career high 1.2 steals per game in his most recent season.

Lillard is a nine-time NBA All-Star, a seven-time All-NBA selection and a back-to-back 3-point contest champion. His next team will be the third of his career after he spent the vast majority of his pro tenure with the Trail Blazers.