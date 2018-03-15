Damian Lillard has LeBron James' attention: 'That guy's a superstar in our league'

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers are the hottest team in the NBA right now, having won 10 games in a row. Thanks to their lengthy winning streak, the Trail Blazers are up to third place in the Western Conference, and have caught the attention of everyone around the league.

And that includes LeBron James. The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Portland on Thursday to take on the Blazers, and ahead of the matchup, LeBron spoke highly of Lillard, calling him a "superstar." Via USA Today's LeBron Wire:

"What do I think? Is that like a real question? Nah, that's not a real question. I think we all know how Damian Lillard has been playing as of late," James said at Thursday's shootaround in Portland. "I mean he's playing at the All-Star level that he showed obviously when he was at the All-Star game. That guy's a superstar in our league and he's showing it right now. He's leading the team obviously where I don't think a lot of people thought they'd be at the beginning of the season. But him as the leader of the team he has them in position to fight in the West."

LeBron also said Lillard would be a lot more appreciated if he ever had the chance to team up with him.

LeBron James asked if Damian Lillard is underappreciated: “Give me Damian Lillard. I’ll show you how appreciated he’ll be.” — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 15, 2018

Now, people can have their debate about the difference between star and superstar, but you can't argue with LeBron's overall point -- especially given how Lillard's been playing over the winning streak.

In leading the Trail Blazers to 10 straight wins and a chance at home-court advantage in the first round, Lillard is averaging 32.5 points, 6.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game, while shooting over 42 percent from 3-point land. There's no question the Trail Blazers would not be where they are without Lillard doing the things he's doing.