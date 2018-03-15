Damian Lillard has LeBron James' attention: 'That guy's a superstar in our league'
Lillard and the Blazers have won 10 games in a row, and face LeBron's Cavs next
Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers are the hottest team in the NBA right now, having won 10 games in a row. Thanks to their lengthy winning streak, the Trail Blazers are up to third place in the Western Conference, and have caught the attention of everyone around the league.
And that includes LeBron James. The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Portland on Thursday to take on the Blazers, and ahead of the matchup, LeBron spoke highly of Lillard, calling him a "superstar." Via USA Today's LeBron Wire:
"What do I think? Is that like a real question? Nah, that's not a real question. I think we all know how Damian Lillard has been playing as of late," James said at Thursday's shootaround in Portland. "I mean he's playing at the All-Star level that he showed obviously when he was at the All-Star game. That guy's a superstar in our league and he's showing it right now. He's leading the team obviously where I don't think a lot of people thought they'd be at the beginning of the season. But him as the leader of the team he has them in position to fight in the West."
LeBron also said Lillard would be a lot more appreciated if he ever had the chance to team up with him.
"Give me Damian Lillard. I'll show you how appreciated he'll be," James said.
Now, people can have their debate about the difference between star and superstar, but you can't argue with LeBron's overall point -- especially given how Lillard's been playing over the winning streak.
In leading the Trail Blazers to 10 straight wins and a chance at home-court advantage in the first round, Lillard is averaging 32.5 points, 6.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game, while shooting over 42 percent from 3-point land. There's no question the Trail Blazers would not be where they are without Lillard doing the things he's doing.
-
Ainge: Irving may require knee surgery
Irving has been nursing a sore knee, which he's been dealing with throughout the season
-
What will Cavs look like in playoffs?
At this point, it's still hard to know what Tyronn Lue's playoff rotation will look like
-
Drexler takes over as BIG3 commissioner
Drexler is the new commissioner after Mason Jr. was fired from his role amid allegations of...
-
NBA Star Index: Show these players love
DeRozan, Holiday, Gobert and Oladipo are among the many players simply not getting enough...
-
NBA DFS, Mar. 15: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
How to watch: Clippers vs. Rockets
Both the Rockets and Clippers are eager for a win, but for different reasons