Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf, the team announced on Tuesday. He has been ruled out indefinitely and has been put on blood-thinning medication, which the Bucks say has stabilized the DVT as he begins the process for "a healthy return to play." He will continue to be tested regularly.

"Damian's health is our No. 1 priority," Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. "We will support him as he moves through this weekly process of strict criteria to ensure that it is safe for him to return to play. Doctors have indicated that his situation is very unlikely to occur again. We are thankful that this was identified and medicated quickly, which helps with the recovery."

Lillard, who is averaging 24.9 points and 7.1 assists per game, gave a statement of his own to NBA reporter Chris Haynes:

"It's unfortunate that something outside of my control would come up," he said. "Along with the Bucks' medical staff, our priorities are to protect my health and safety. As much as I love basketball, I need to be there for my kids and my family. I'm grateful the Bucks acted quickly on this. They've been supportive and proactive throughout this process. I look forward to moving past this and continuing my career."

Lillard is the second NBA All-Star to be diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis this season, joining Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama was ruled out for the season on Feb. 20.

Lillard, 34, has missed the Bucks' last three games, including being listed as out with a right calf strain for Monday night's loss to the Suns. While sidelined, he underwent imaging on the calf but nothing had shown up. At that point, Lillard, a nine-time All-Star, was understandably frustrated with not being able to identify the root of a lingering problem.

"It's been frustrating just obviously not being able to play this point in the season, but just trying to learn more," he said Monday, via the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Now, after further testing revealed a blood clot, Lillard finally has clarity on what he's dealing with and can take the necessary steps to regain his health. The best news is the belief that this is unlikely to occur again. It's a serious situation, no doubt, but for now at least it doesn't sound like one that could jeopardize Lillard's career.

However, Lillard's absence is a blow for the Bucks as they jockey for postseason positioning with 11 games remaining in the regular season. After Monday's loss, the Bucks fell to 40-31. They currently are two games behind the Pacers (42-29) for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and a half-game ahead of the Pistons (40-32) for the No. 5 seed.