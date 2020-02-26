Damian Lillard injury update: Blazers star to reportedly travel on road trip, likely to miss couple more games
Lillard is still healing from a groin injury he suffered in early February
It appears as though the Portland Trail Blazers will be without their start point guard for a little while longer. After straining his right groin in the Blazers' final game before the All-Star break, Damian Lillard was expected to miss the next three or four games as he recovered. Three games have passed -- with the Blazers going 1-2 during that time -- and Lillard is still not healthy enough to return. In fact, he might be out another handful of games.
While Portland prepares for its upcoming three-game road trip, The Athletic's Jason Quick reports that Lillard will travel with the team, but he's likely still out a couple more games. Portland will play Indiana, Atlanta and Orlando over the next three games, and while two of those games are winnable even without Lillard, any absence from him at this point in the season threatens to cripple its chances at making the playoffs. The one positive, though, is that the Blazers are just three games behind the Grizzlies for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, and with Memphis dealing with significant injuries of its own, that opens the door a little bit more for Portland.
Lillard has been arguably the NBA's best player in the past month and a half or so. Through his last 21 games, he is averaging 34 points per game and shooting over 45 percent from behind the 3-point line. He has carried a Blazers team that has been utterly decimated by injuries, and without him, their playoff prospects are fairly grim.
But rushing Lillard back from injury only to see him aggravate the groin would doom those chances entirely. For the time being, the Blazers will have to hope that CJ McCollum can pick up Lillard's role as leading scorer and galvanizing force offensively if they hope to remain in the hunt.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
That's Pretty Interesting: The new Tatum
Also in this week's notebook: Pat Connaughton tells CBS Sports about his superpower
-
NBA DFS stacks, DK picks for Feb. 26
Jacob Gibbs just revealed the top NBA DFS stacks to target.
-
Antetokounmpo doesn't care about Drake
Antetokounmpo clearly wasn't concerned with anything that Drake had to say throughout the night
-
LeBron James eats Red Vines courtside
LeBron is just like us: he likes to snack
-
NBA DFS: Feb. 26 lineups, picks, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Clippers vs. Suns odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Clippers vs. Suns game 10,000 times.
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game