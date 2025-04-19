Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has been cleared of deep vein thrombosis in his right calf and is no longer taking blood-thinning medication, the team announced on Thursday. Lillard will remain out for Game 1 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, but is expected to return in Game 2 or 3, per CBS Sports' Bill Reiter.

"We're thrilled for Dame," Bucks GM Jon Horst said. "Our priority has always been Dame's health. Every step of Dame's recovery has been at the direction of world-class medical professionals and their specific and strict protocols that have allowed for Dame's safe and healthy return to play."

Lillard's recovery time was considered "historic," thanks in part to early detection and treatment.

Game 2 between the Bucks and Pacers is set for Tuesday, while Game 3 will be back in Milwaukee on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Bucks said in a statement that Lillard had made "significant" improvement.

Per the team's statement:

"Damian's most recent weekly scan shows that his injury has significantly improved which will enable him to move ahead safely with increased basketball activity," said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. "Damian's health remains our No. 1 priority. We have followed strict protocols and will continue to do so. We are pleased with the positive news about Damian's progress."

Lillard has been out since March 18 with the diagnosis, though at the start of April, coach Doc Rivers told reporters that he had optimism that the All-Star guard would return this season.

In Lillard's absence, the Bucks went 10-4, closing the season on an eight-game winning streak. They'll face the Pacers in the first round of the postseason, and while Milwaukee fared well without Lillard in the regular season, they sure could use him in the playoffs. Giannis Antetokounmpo is certainly capable of carrying the Bucks on his back, as he's done countless times, but Indiana has been on a tear to end the season. The Pacers started the season slow, but figured things out by the midway point and secured a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference behind an offense that ranks ninth in the league. The Pacers knocked the Bucks out in the first round last season as Antetokounmpo missed the series with injury.

Indiana star Tyrese Haliburton has turned his season around, and since Jan. 1, he is averaging 19.5 points, 9.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds on 51% from the field and 43.1% from deep, which is far closer to the All-Star numbers he was putting up the last two seasons. Then there's Pascal Siakam, who has been elite on both ends of the floor for Indiana, anchoring the defense along with Andrew Nembhard, which has resulted in the ninth-best defense since the New Year.

The Bucks are no slouch; they own the 11th-best net rating this season, but without Lillard to take some of the scoring responsibility off Antetokounmpo's shoulders, it's going to make things more difficult for Milwaukee in his series against an Indiana team that can rack up points in a hurry.