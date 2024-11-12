Things are just going from bad to worse for the Milwaukee Bucks. As if a 2-8 start to the season wasn't enough, Milwaukee will now be without Damian Lillard for at least Tuesday's NBA Cup opener against the Toronto Raptors as their star point guard is in the concussion protocol, the team announced Monday.

According to Chris Haynes, Lillard received a hit to the head near the end of the third quarter of the loss to the Celtics on Sunday. He did leave the game at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but that was his regular rest period. He returned to finish the game, in which he ultimately played 36 minutes and scored 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting. On Monday, Lillard experienced headaches and dizziness, and was subsequently diagnosed with a concussion, per Haynes. Lillard could be cleared of the protocol as soon as Wednesday against the Pistons.

Lillard isn't the only significant Bucks player dealing with an injury, as Khris Middleton has not played this season due to ankle surgery. The next few weeks are absolutely critical for the Bucks if they plan to gain ground in the standings. Only two of their next 11 opponents reached the playoffs last season, and eight of those games are at home. This is a golden opportunity for the Bucks to improve upon their underwhelming 2-8 start, but if Lillard and Middleton have to miss time, doing so becomes substantially harder.

Fortunately for the Bucks as far as Tuesday is concerned, the Raptors have been among the most injured teams in the league thus far this season. Star forward Scottie Barnes is still out, as is reserve wing Bruce Brown. Starting point guard Immanuel Quickley has played in only three games, and he is a game-time decision for Tuesday.

Perhaps Giannis Antetokounmpo will be enough to keep the Bucks afloat for a game or two, but Milwaukee's margin for error both on the court and in the standings is rapidly dwindling. They'll need Lillard back as quickly as possible.