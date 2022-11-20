Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard only just returned to the floor after a four-game absence caused by a calf strain, but in Saturday's loss to the Utah Jazz, he seemingly re-aggravated the injury and left the game in the second half. On Sunday, Lillard had an MRI, and according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, that MRI revealed a right calf strain in a different area. He is now expected to miss a brief period of time for Portland, and according to Haynes, he and the team "will be extremely cautious with the injury" and "he will take the necessary time needed to recover."

Lillard missed most of last season due to an abdominal injury but has largely played well this season in his return. Prior to Saturday's ugly 2-of-14 shooting performance, Lillard was averaging 27.6 points and seven assists per game for the surprisingly successful Blazers. At 10-6, the Blazers sit in third place in the Western Conference after missing the playoffs a season ago.

With Lillard out, the Blazers will now have to more heavily lean on fourth-year guard Anfernee Simons and offseason trade acquisition Jerami Grant to generate offense. Simons, who just signed a $100 million contract this offseason, is averaging 22.5 points per game for the Blazers while Grant, a free agent to be, isn't far behind at 19.7. Lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe, who has flashed brilliance in a limited role, is also due for more of an opportunity with Lillard out.

Lillard turned 32 this offseason. Injuries at that age become more difficult to deal with. What matters to the Blazers is keeping him healthy into the spring, so if that means missing games in the interim, so be it.