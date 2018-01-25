Damian Lillard is disappointed in Russell Westbrook's All-Star Game comments

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been "snubbed" for the All-Star Game the past couple of seasons and he has been vocal about how he has felt about it each time. Lillard considers himself one of the NBA's best and thinks he should make every All-Star Game.

This season, Lillard managed to get in as a reserve and he's obviously thrilled about it. However, not everybody is happy to see Lillard in the game. Thunder guard Russell Westbrook wanted his teammates to be selected and called the selections they did make "outrageous." via ESPN

"Unbelievable. I think it's just outrageous, in my opinion," Westbrook said. "I don't know who else made the team but got four people from one team, you've got guys complaining about getting snubbed until they get in, you've got guys just talking about it all the time. But the guys that deserve it -- should be in -- are not. I just don't understand. Doesn't make any sense."

Lillard was asked about Westbrook's All-Star Game comments and he seemed disappointed to hear that one of his peers is against him, and others, selection.

"I respect Russ a lot, so it was kind of disappointing to see him say that," Lillard said prior to Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. "Because he's played against me, he's played against our team, he knows what I've accomplished. Not just this year, but over my career. So it was a little bit disappointing, but I know that I earned my spot this year. And that's pretty much what it is: I earned my spot."

Nobody wants to hear their peers say they don't deserve an accolade of some kind. These players work harder than anyone to achieve where they're at and acceptance among peers is usually a part of that accomplishment.

That said, Lillard probably isn't losing sleep over Westbrook's comments. He knows he earned his selection and if someone isn't happy with that, then so be it. The only thing he can control is his own life and not whatever Westbrook has to say. Even if it was really just him showing support to Paul George.