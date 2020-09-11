Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard doubles as a rapper in his spare time. With his latest track, Lillard, aka Dame D.O.L.L.A, pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant. When Lillard found out he was going to be on the cover of "NBA2K21," he began making the song. It was released exclusively on "NBA2K21" on September 4 but on Thursday was put on streaming services for all to hear.

Before the release, Lillard wrote, "When I found out I was gonna be on the @NBA2K cover the same year Kobe was on the legends cover, I decided use my access to the 2K soundtrack to pay tribute to Kobe through music."

The response for the song caused Dame D.O.L.L.A to release it on streaming services as well, rather than just having it live in the video game. "Kobe" featuring Snoop Dogg, a huge Lakers fan, and Derrick Milano was shared outside of the video game on Thursday at midnight.

The cover of the single features Lillard in front of a Staples Center sign that reads, "Rest in Peace Kobe and Gigi."

Lyrics from all three rappers on the track pay tribute to both Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gigi, who died along with seven others in a helicopter crash in January.

"Ever since a young boy I've been getting buckets. Pull it back, Kobe! Pull it back, Kobe!" Dame raps in the chorus.

Other lyrics include, "Rest In Peace to the Mamba and baby Gigi ... No. 8 was crazy but No. 25 was scary," referencing the two jersey numbers he wore in his iconic career.

In the early tease for song, the basketball player turned rapper tweeted out a video of Kobe talking about Lillard's game back when Lillard was a rookie. Kobe says in the post-game interview, "That boy's serious, man. He's serious. And he's not afraid of anything. He has the whole package."