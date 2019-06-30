Damian Lillard reportedly nearing max extension with Blazers, who need to move hard on a Kevin Love trade

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers are nearing an agreement on a $196 million max extension, per Shams Charania of The Athletic, and if we've known this was coming for a while, we've also known the Blazers are one significant move away from legitimate championship contention. Will there ever be a better time to make that move?

Lillard is smack in the middle of his prime. CJ McCollum has emerged as a premium playoff force with his elite shot-making ability. Jusuf Nurkic should be back by the playoffs, though we don't know at what level; we saw Gordon Hayward wasn't nearly himself in his first year back from a similarly brutal injury. But Nurkic probably isn't the third piece that's going to put the Blazers in position for a championship anyway.

But Kevin Love might be.

There are a number of players out there that theoretically could be available for the right package, but Love seems like a lock to be moved from Cleveland eventually, and in addition to his pure 20-and-10 ability in a vacuum, he is exactly what the Blazers need: A big who can stretch the floor for Lillard and McCollum, and a four-man capable of running pick and roll and making teams pay for blitzing and doubling Lillard.

Draymond Green has become an All-Star in this role, providing a release valve when Steph Curry gets blitzed out to 35 feet to then take advantage of the 4-on-3 situation the two blitzers have left behind. Love is not the playmaker Green is, but he's plenty capable. He's also a far better shooter than Green, so simple pops to the 3-point line would be deadly.

Either way, the presence of one more elite scorer/shooter would open up Portland's offense in a way that would make them a real title contender. The West is wide open, perhaps depending on what the Lakers end up putting together. The Blazers went to the conference finals without Nurkic and/or a third option to release some pressure from Lillard and McCollum, who have to make a steady diet of tough, contested, largely self-created shots to keep Portland competitive.

They're obviously capable, but a guy like Kevin Love takes Lillard and McCollum from the stay-afloat weapons they are to the shot makers that separate good teams from great ones. The Blazers have a real chance to get in this title chase, and they probably have a package to at least entice Cleveland. They have first-round picks. They have Nassir Little, who they just drafted at No. 25 despite his being considered a top-10 talent by many scouts. They have the expiring contracts of Meyers Leonard and Moe Harkless, who can clear up Cleveland's books as it builds around Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

The Blazers also have Zach Collins, a nice young player who is probably their starting five until Nurkic returns. Collins could be really good. He's a super athletic shot blocker and a developing 3-point threat. But by the time he develops into a championship-level difference maker, if that ever happens, Lillard and McCollum might be out of their primes and this title window might be closed.

The time is now for Portland. If it's not Love, look elsewhere. See if the Pistons would secretly like to get off Blake Griffin's money. Do what you have to do to give Lillard and McCollum what they need, because they can win you a championship if you do right by them.