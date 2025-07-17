Damian Lillard is returning to Portland.

The nine-time All-Star is signing a three-year, $42 million contract to rejoin the Portland Trail Blazers, per ESPN. Lillard, 35, was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks on July 1, paving the way for him to sign with whatever team he chooses. Given Lillard is rehabbing from a torn Achilles he suffered in the first round of the playoffs, there was skepticism on if he would join a team this summer and could wait until next summer once he's fully healthy.

However, that skepticism can be put to rest as he'll reunite with the franchise he spent most of his career with. Lillard was drafted No. 6 overall by Portland in 2012 and spent 11 years with the franchise before being traded to the Bucks. After two years of teaming up with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, he's heading back to the West Coast after reportedly having multiple meetings with Blazers general manager Joe Cronin and coach Chauncey Billups in recent weeks.

Lillard, who averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists per game last season, will spend the 2025-26 season rehabbing his Achilles injury, so it will be some time before we see him on a court again. However, his veteran presence in a young Portland locker room will be incredibly important as the Blazers are in the midst of a rebuild.

Lillard's deal takes him through the 2027-28 season, where that final year will have a player option. The contract will also reportedly have a no-trade clause, making Lillard the only other player in the league with a no-trade clause aside from LeBron James.

When Lillard was waived by the Bucks in early July, Milwaukee used a provision that allowed them to stretch the remaining $113 million he was owed over the next five years. That means with what the Bucks owe Lillard and this new contract from the Blazers, he'll be making roughly $36.6 million next season.

Beyond the sentimental factors of this signing, it is a bit of a head-scratching move from a Portland team that traded Lillard back in 2023 in an effort to allow him a chance to compete for a title, but also so the Blazers could rebuild. The Blazers are no closer to contending than they were when Lillard was first jettisoned. In fact, they could be even further away from a title run now. And after trading for Jrue Holiday, the backcourt is certainly far more crowded than it was when the season ended.

We'll also have to see how healthy Lillard even is when he returns from the Achilles tear. Basketball aside, though, it's clear that both Lillard and the Blazers wanted this reunion, bringing home one of the franchise's most recognizable players home.

Lillard, the franchise's all-time leader in points (19,376) and 3-pointers (2,387), guided the Blazers to eight postseason appearances, including advancing to the Western Conference finals in 2019.