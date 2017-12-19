Damian Lillard says fans shouted anti-gay slurs after Blazers loss in Minnesota

The Portland Trail Blazers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 108-107 (box score), on Monday, but it was the actions of two fans after the game that were most disappointing.

According to a report from ESPN's Chris Haynes, two individuals shouted anti-gay slurs at Blazers guard Damian Lillard as he walked to the team bus after the game. From Haynes:

Lillard confirmed to ESPN that the phrases were shouted at him. "I don't bother nobody," Lillard told ESPN. "They were straight disrespectful." A video captured the irritated guard approaching the fans, demanding to know who said the slurs. A woman in the area pointed out one of the individuals, and that person apologized. Sources at the scene say no action was taken against the fans.

Lillard finished the game with 17 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds, but missed a shot at the final buzzer that would have given his team the win. For the season, Lillard is averaging 25.5 points, 6.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

The Blazers return home from a five-game road trip to play the Spurs on Wednesday.