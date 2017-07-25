Damian Lillard: Star players owe teammates and fans truth about leaving

When it comes to the Kyrie Irving situation with the Cleveland Cavaliers, everyone has their thoughts, and that includes other NBA players.

Damian Lillard, who has never been shy about speaking his mind with the media, shared some of his thoughts with our own Bill Reiter on Monday during an appearance on Reiter Than You.

Regarding Irving's desire to leave the Cavaliers, Lillard noted that stars who want to leave owe their teammates and the fans the truth. Via Reiter Than You:

"You owe your teammates first because those are the guys that you spend the most time around that you have relationships with, more so than anybody else," Lillard said. "And also the fans because they are part of your team. They're the people that come and cheer for you and support you as much as anybody. So I think they're the two groups of people that you owe the truth. They deserve to know the truth in where you stand and what your plans are."

It's hard to argue with Lillard, as this is a reasonable and well thought out response. Wanting to leave is one thing, that's fair. Sometimes it doesn't even have to make sense. Sometimes you just want to play somewhere else. But if you're going to go, you might as well be upfront about it.