Damian Lillard Sustains Minor Finger Injury, Will Play Against Nuggets
Portland’s point guard bent his finger in Friday night’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard sat out practice on Sunday after sustaining an injury to his left ring finger in the last minute of Friday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. As Oregonlive’s Mike Richman reports, Lillard was seen wearing a protective splint on his ring and middle finger at the Blazers’ practice facility. Lillard is not listed on the official injury report for Monday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. According to Richman, he is likely to play without the splint.
The incident is chronicled in this video from the Nets game:
Lillard said Hollis-Jefferson pulled his finger back and sideways when he stole the ball, leading to the wrap on fingers. Here is that play in super slow motion pic.twitter.com/ubfxhGJoDS— Peter Socotch (@PSocotchNBCSN) November 12, 2017
Richman quotes Lillard’s assessment: "I'm sure once we tip the ball up and we start running around, I'll forget about it until after the game."
