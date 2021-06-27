Damian Lillard has been one of the most loyal superstars in the NBA over the past decade, but his patience with the Portland Trail Blazers appears to be wearing thin, and his future with the only club he's ever known seems to in doubt.

Lillard has grown frustrated with the process surrounding the team's search for a new head coach, and has concerns about his ability to ever contend for a title in Portland, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo:

The enormous backlash from the Portland Trail Blazers' process to hire a new coach and his concerns on whether a championship contender can be built have become factors that may push the franchise player -- Damian Lillard -- out the door, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Lillard has remained loyal to Portland in large part due to the tremendous fan base. But over the last few days, he's seen some of those same fans attacking him on social media for a pending coaching hire he played no part in consummating, sources said.

At this point, a move does not seem imminent. There is no indication that Lillard has submitted a trade request or has made it known to the front office that he'd like to leave. Still, that fact that he's reportedly upset enough to consider going elsewhere is significant.

