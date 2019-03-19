Damon Jones comes clean about J.R. Smith soup-throwing incident

We finally have the scoop on the infamous soup-throwing incident between J.R. Smith and Damon Jones.

For those who have forgotten, the Cleveland Cavaliers went through some tumultuous times during the 2017-18 season. Not only did they struggle to a fourth-place finish in the Eastern Conference while completely revamping their roster at the trade deadline, they also had a food fight along the way.

Towards the end of the regular season, Smith was suspended one game by the Cavaliers for throwing a bowl of soup at then-assistant-coach Jones.

Luckily for us, Jones appeared on ESPN's "Jalen and Jacoby" to discuss what exactly happened.

We FINALLY get some juicy, soupy details about the J.R. Smith soup-throwing incident thanks to the very classy recipient of said soup, @D19J pic.twitter.com/xKzryDJmGj — Jalen & Jacoby (@JalenandJacoby) March 19, 2019

Based upon Jones' story, the two didn't make amends until the end of the season during the team's run to the NBA Finals in June. That means that the assistant coach and the starting shooting guard didn't speak to one another for a three-month period. That's a long time to mend fences between a key coach on the staff and a pivotal player in the lineup. It also paints a picture as to just how dysfunctional the Cavaliers were towards the end of their title-contending run.

Fast forward a year later and Jones is no longer working for the team while Smith hasn't played a game for Cleveland since November 19 -- and will never play another game for them again.

But hey, at least the soup was thrown at Jones' shoulder rather than his face.