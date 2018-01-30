Dan Gilbert is now running the Cavaliers' personnel side and texting with Isaiah Thomas

It feels like the Cavaliers have always been in a constant state of drama since LeBron James' return to Cleveland in 2014, and it is almost comedic at this point. Less than a week from Kevin Love sending a possible message by bending over to hand Isaiah Thomas the ball after a rebound, a report from Ken Berger of Bleacher Report has made the situation look even more drama-filled than before.

According to Berger, Thomas, an apparent lightning rod of drama, is a favorite of team owner Dan Gilbert. He frequently receives texts from Gilbert. This could be nothing, but Berger is also reporting that Gilbert has essentially taken over the basketball side of operations. So he'll have final say on the future of Thomas in Cleveland.

Thomas has become a favorite of Gilbert, and they often exchange calls and text messages, a league source familiar with their relationship told B/R. This isn't necessarily unusual on a team with an owner who is as involved in the basketball side of things as Gilbert is. It also isn't great for locker room chemistry, because the rest of the players know it. "LeBron just looks at everybody as a shill for Dan," the league source said. ... "The word is out that Dan is running things," a rival executive told B/R. "Frankly, that's where he's happiest and the role he's most comfortable in."

Thomas and the Cavs have reportedly not been getting along very well lately. It's led to some rather public frustration from Thomas receiving the blame for everything around Cleveland. With the Cavs struggling, a shakeup almost feels necessary to get rid of the drama.

However, if Gilbert is really running the basketball side of things and he's a fan of Thomas, then that could mean his spot in Cleveland is safe. The text-based relationship between the two could also play a factor on whether the team chooses to re-sign Thomas over the offseason. I.T. just wants to get paid. Everybody remembers the Brinks truck comments during his days in Boston. Would Gilbert be willing to do just that for him, even to the detriment of his own team? It's certainly possible.