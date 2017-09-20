Dancing with the Stars: Derek Fisher debuts by dribbling basketball in Lakers colors

On Monday night, former NBA star and five-time champion Derek Fisher began his chase for the Mirror Ball trophy on the popular hit TV show 'Dancing with the Stars.'

Paired with professional dancer Sharna Burgess, the duo performed an upbeat salsa routine to the song 'Basketball' wherein he donned the purple and gold -- colors of the Lakers team he played on for 13 seasons -- and dribbled a basketball around as part of the opening act.

The routine had the crowd on their feet and clapping by the end of it, but they placed eighth out of 13 competitors in the first week with a score of 18 out of 30 points.

Although they didn't place first in Week 1, Fisher and Burgess are still in contention. Two couples, however, will be sent home next week as part of a double elimination, one on Monday and another on Tuesday during the live results show.

Fisher's partner Sharna Burgess has made it to the finals of the competition three times before, but has yet to win the Mirror Ball trophy. Perhaps Fisher's championship pedigree will be what she needs to get over the hump that Andy Dick, Keyshawn Johnson, Antonio Brown and other partners have been unable to help her reach in the show.

Fisher is the fourth NBA player to compete for the Mirror Ball trophy on the show. He joins Metta World Peace, Clyde Drexler and Rick Fox as the only former NBAers to strut their stuff on the dance floor.