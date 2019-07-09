D'Angelo Russell excited to join Stephen Curry, Warriors despite trade rumors: 'It's a huge opportunity'

Before the ink had even dried on his four-year, $117 million max contract, there were rumors that the Golden State Warriors could look to trade All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell. However, despite the speculation regarding his long-term fit with the franchise, Russell is excited about the opportunity to join an extremely talented -- and experienced -- team in Golden State.

"Honestly, I'm excited," Russell said, via ESPN. "I'm excited more than anything. I think it's a huge opportunity just to take another step and learn from a good group of guys that have done -- and marked their way in this league, so I'm super excited."

Russell is especially eager to play with two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry, a player that he has competed against since he first entered the league in 2015. Together, Russell thinks that they could potentially form a pretty dangerous duo.

"You got guys that can shoot, dribble and play make for others," Russell said. "That's a dangerous combo. And then a guy like [Curry] that gets hot anytime throughout the game, it's something that gives you an advantage throughout a game, I would say. So to add another guy that could possibly do that consistently -- I think it's just an extra piece."

After having been traded once already in his short career, Russell understands that being the subject of trade talks is just part of the business side of basketball.

"That's the business of it," Russell said. "It is what it is. You put yourself in a position to go somewhere for a long period of time, and it may not be what it is a year later. And that's the business. I've come to a realization of that, and I understand that, so whatever situation I'm in, I know the business side of it, so we'll just see. I can't predict it.

"You just got to go through it. I think you go through it once, you [see] what it is and what it can be and then go from there."

With two other sharpshooters already in the backcourt in Curry and Klay Thompson, it is fair to question exactly where Russell will fit when Thompson eventually returns from the ACL injury that he suffered in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. In the short term, he will likely start in the shooting guard spot, but ultimately somebody would have to play out of position. Perhaps the Warriors will hold on to him for the start of the season, see how the pairing of Russell and Curry works together, and then go from there.