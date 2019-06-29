D'Angelo Russell free agency update: Timberwolves set to meet with Nets' restricted free agent, per report

The Minnesota Timberwolves could be looking to make a big splash when free agency opens on Sunday.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Timberwolves are set to meet with guard D'Angelo Russell when free agency begins.

Minnesota Timberwolves to meet with Brooklyn Nets restricted free agent guard D’Angelo Russell at the start of free-agency, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 29, 2019

Russell is coming off a career year in which he averaged 21.1 points, 7.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting a career-high 36.9 percent from beyond the arc. The former second overall pick also made his first All-Star Game as a member of the Nets and helped lead the franchise to their first playoff appearance since the 2014-15 season.

The Timberwolves are in the midst of altering their roster after trading star guard Jimmy Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers last season. Minnesota currently has a core duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins that it continues to rebuild around.

Minnesota's point guard situation isn't incredibly fluid with Jeff Teague set to become a free agent after the 2019-20 season. In addition, reserve guard Tyus Jones is set to become a restricted free agent after the Timberwolves extended him a qualifying offer.

Russell also could draw interest from the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, which was where he began his career. If the Nets land Kyrie Irving, it's quite possible that Russell signs elsewhere this summer.