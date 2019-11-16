D'Angelo Russell injury update: Warriors guard out at least two weeks with sprained right thumb

The injury issues keep coming for the Golden State Warriors. The team is already without two of their All-Star guards as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are both sidelined, for potentially the entire season, and now they will be without their third All-Star guard for at least a couple weeks.

On Saturday, the Warriors announced that D'Angelo Russell suffered a sprained right thumb against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. Russell left the contest in the third quarter and didn't return. He finished with 12 points and seven assists in 25 minutes. The sprain was confirmed by an MRI, and Russell will be re-evaluated in two weeks. In the meantime, Russell won't travel with the Warriors on the team's upcoming four-game road trip against the New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, and Utah Jazz.

The injury isn't the first for Russell on the season, as he also missed games earlier this month with a sprained right ankle. On the season, Russell is averaging a career-high 24.3 points per game, along with 6.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in 31.5 minutes of action per game.

"It sucks," Warriors forward Draymond Green said of the team's ongoing injury issues. "I've said it before, you live that every day. That injury don't go away when you walk off the floor. It sucks to keep seeing guys go down, but we got that bug right now. So just gotta keep fighting, do all you can to stay healthy. But sometimes, s--- just happens."

With Russell, Curry, and Thompson all sidelined for the foreseeable future, Ky Bowman Glenn Robinson III, and Alec Burks will see the vast majority of minutes in Golden State's backcourt.