D’Angelo Russell on recovery: “Not something I want to rush”

D’Angelo Russell sat courtside Sunday in Memphis, then spoke to reporters afterwards. He didn’t provide any timetable for his return but spoke about how he’s doing since he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on November 17, an injury he suffered six days earlier at Utah.

“Honestly I’m just trying to stay healthy and get as strong as I can before I get back out on the floor,” Russell told the media. “It’s definitely not something I want to rush, however that may go. I’m not really forcing anything, just doing what the trainers and stuff tell me day-in and day-out and go from there, see how I feel every day.”

He said the big issue now is building up his strength. Russell said the injury he suffered this season had nothing to do with an injury he suffered with the Lakers last year.

“It’s just more of a strength factor for me now,” Russell said. “It’s not a reoccurring injury, it’s not something that affected me from last year or anything like that.”