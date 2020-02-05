D'Angelo Russell trade rumors: Knicks pursuing Warriors guard; still wide gap between offers and asking price

D'Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves has felt like fait accompli for months now, but with the NBA trade deadline only a day away, a new suitor has emerged in the race for the former All-Star point guard. The New York Knicks have been pursuing Russell, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, but so far there remains a wide gap between New York's offers and Golden State's asking price.

What the Knicks are offering remains unclear at the moment. New York has three premium assets in Mitchell Robinson, R.J. Barrett and their 2020 first-round pick, Golden State is likely asking for at least one of them as the centerpiece of a deal. If the Knicks are hesitant to include any of them, their offer would likely be built around some combination of Frank Ntilikina, Kevin Knox and Dennis Smith Jr., with either Bobby Portis or Julius Randle serving as the primary salary filler.

Complicating matters is New York's lack of a top basketball executive. President of basketball operations Steve Mills was fired Tuesday, and while general manager Scott Perry is now in control of the team, a big move made before hiring a replacement for Mills might make that process more difficult.

Golden State is no rush to move Russell. He is only 23 years old, so any offers that come now will likely still be on the table when the NBA Draft comes in June. Stephen Curry's eventual return will give the front office time to evaluate their potential long-term fit together. On paper, that fit is questionable, and in all likelihood that leads to a trade eventually. For the moment, though, Golden State has no reason not to be patient if the right offer doesn't come.

That gives the Warriors all of the leverage in these negotiations. The Knicks and Timberwolves need Russell far more than they need whatever those teams might be able to provide. Perhaps one of those premium Knicks assets is a bit too rich for Russell on a max contract, but Golden State would be irresponsible not to at least try for such a package.