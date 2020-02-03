D'Angelo Russell trade rumors: Wolves engaged in talks for Warriors guard, but asking price reportedly steep

It's no secret that the Minnesota Timberwolves are enamored with Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell. The Wolves tried to acquire Russell in the offseason when he was a restricted free agent, but fell short to Golden State, which offered the former Brooklyn Nets' star a max contract. One of the deciding factors in Russell selecting Golden State over Minnesota had to do with the weather, and yet the Wolves are still trying to pry him out of the Bay Area to come play with one of his closest friends in Minneapolis.

Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns are extremely close, and while the two have previously talked about playing together -- in addition to Devin Booker -- it hasn't happened yet. The two would be a dream pairing for a Minnesota team that has been desperate to find a star point guard to place alongside Towns, and it sounds like the Warriors are going to use that desperation to their advantage in trade talks with Minnesota. The Warriors and Wolves "remain engaged" in talks for a trade with Russell as the centerpiece, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. However, Golden State's asking price may be a little too rich for Minnesota's blood.

From The Athletic:

So far in the Warriors-Timberwolves talks, Golden State would only consider a deal that has significant draft pick compensation as part of any Minnesota package, according to league sources. As a team currently in a rebuild, the Timberwolves are reluctant to sacrifice too much of their own draft capital in deals, including one for Russell.

This all comes down to how much the Wolves value Russell, and what their other options are. There aren't going to be many elite point guards available in free agency this summer. Goran Dragic and Isaiah Thomas are among the big names set to be unrestricted free agents in 2020, along with Rajon Rondo, who has a player option with the Lakers. All those players, though, are over 30, and for a team that wants to build for the future around Towns' superstar ability, finding a younger guard who is on the same timeline as Towns is key.

The biggest obstacle in this trade is reportedly Minnesota's reluctance to part ways with its unprotected 2020 first-round pick, per Charania. The Wolves have the fifth-worst record in the league right now, which gives them a decent shot at landing a top-five lottery pick. If they were to give Golden State that pick, the Warriors could pair that with their own high lottery pick and either draft two pieces for the future, or dangle that in front of other franchises to try and bolster their team even more when Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry return.

As risky as it might be to sacrifice future salary-cap flexibility, trading for Russell is less about saving this season and more about ensuring that this team can be competitive in the West for years to come. Not to mention, Minnesota has to make sure that Towns is happy, and trading for one of his best friends would definitely be a positive step. Aside from that, though, Russell and Towns just make sense together. With Towns' diverse offensive skills and Russell's shooting and passing ability, this duo would be a serious pick-and-roll threat every trip down the floor.