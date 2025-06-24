The Dallas Mavericks have made one of the first notable moves of the NBA's 2025 offseason as they have reportedly agreed to a three-year contract extension with center Daniel Gafford. The deal, which was first reported by ESPN, is worth $54 million, according to Marc Stein. Gafford will be signed through the 2028-29 season when the deal is finalized.

Gafford, 26, was nearing the end of a three-year, $40 million extension he signed back in 2021 as a member of the Washington Wizards, who traded him to Dallas in February 2024.

The 38th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Gafford was traded to the Wizards from the Chicago Bulls during his second season in the league. While he was a solid player in Washington, Gafford elevated his game in Dallas and was a key contributor during the team's run to the NBA Finals last season.

2025 NBA Mock Draft: Tre Johnson moves up, Ace Bailey plummets in latest projections Adam Finkelstein

Known as an excellent lob finisher and rim protector, the 6-foot-10 Gafford averaged a career-high 12.3 points per game this season. He also put up 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per outing while shooting 70.2% from the field.

Dallas is coming off of a highly disappointing 39-43 season that included the stunning in-season trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, a season-ending knee injury to Kyrie Irving and an eventual loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the Play-In Tournament.

Moving forward, Gafford will be part of a Mavericks team with a massive frontcourt that includes Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II. Dallas has the No. 1 pick in this week's NBA Draft and is expected to choose Duke star Cooper Flagg. With Irving expected to be sidelined to begin next season, Flagg should make an instant impact offensively as a rookie.