Danilo Gallinari and Milos Teodosic Assigned to Agua Caliente Clippers

The return of the two Clippers’ starters is nigh!

Per Clippers PR, Danilo Gallinari and Milos Teodosic have been assigned to the Agua Caliente Clippers, the LA Clippers’ G-League team.

The AC Clippers have games on Wednesday and Friday, which would provide a couple opportunities for Milos and Gallo to get their legs under them before making the jump back to NBA competition. Teodosic has missed more time than Gallinari (and had a more serious injury), so it’s possible he stays in the G-League longer than Gallo will. Hopefully both guys play well in the G-League, and, most importantly, stay healthy. The last thing the Clippers need is to rush them back only to get injured again.

Since the Clippers are practicing tomorrow, and have a game Wednesday, it doesn’t seem to make much sense to assign Gallo and Milos to AC if they were going to participate in either of those. Therefore, I’d guess the earliest return for them will be Saturday’s game against the Wizards.

The Clippers also announced that CJ Williams and Brice Johnson are also being assigned to the AC Clippers. This makes sense, as Brice isn’t getting minutes even now, and CJ’s time with the LA Clippers is limited due to his contract status.

It may take another game or two, but reinforcements are finally on the way!