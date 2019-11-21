Danny Ainge explains why Celtics fans shouldn't boo Kyrie Irving upon his return to Boston

Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard Kyrie Irving will return to Boston on Wednesday for the first time since walking away from the Celtics in free agency over the offseason. Though his departure after two seasons left a sour note for some fans in Boston, general manager Danny Ainge doesn't think that Irving should be booed upon his return to TD Garden.

"I think that's a sad commentary," Ainge said in an interview on WBZ-FM radio in Boston. "But I understand it just because I know there's been a lot of negative attention. I understand all that. I just think it's a bad conclusion to come to. It's not really fair."

A player walking away from a team in free agency shouldn't necessarily result in vitriol from fans, but the way things played out for Irving was obviously unique because he had previously publicly promised to re-up with the Celtics, only to walk away after the team failed to live up to lofty expectations last season.

"I've shared it with some of my teammates as well as the organization as well as everyone else in Boston," Irving said at an event for season-ticket holders at TD Garden last October. "If you guys will have me back, I plan on re-signing here next year."

The decision to publicly announce free agency plans a year ahead of time seemed bold at the time, and the decision certainly didn't age well either, as Irving almost immediately began backtracking and became extremely noncommittal once the team started to struggle. This obviously didn't sit well with Celtics fans. As a result, Irving has received a lot of the external blame for the Celtics' struggles last season -- especially since the team appears to be much more cohesive with Kemba Walker at the helm this year -- but Ainge doesn't think that's fair, either, as he said that there was more than enough blame to go around.

"Kyrie was in a good place, and things were looking good for a year and a half and they went sour," he said. "He gets blamed for a lot of the sour last year, but it's much, much bigger than that. I'm grateful that he gave us a chance. It wasn't his fault that it didn't work out. It was a lot of people's fault, including my own."

While Irving's ultimate decision may have shocked Celtics fans, it didn't necessarily come as a surprise to Ainge, as Irving had expressed some desire to return to his hometown-area to continue his career to him during the season.

"He did express to me on a couple of occasions between March and the end of [the season] that he really wanted to go home," Ainge said. "I got the impression at that point that he wanted to go play in Brooklyn more than he wanted to play in New York."

Ainge doesn't seem to hold any type of grudge against Irving, but that doesn't mean that the fans will feel the same way. Given the fact that Irving broke what seemed to be a promise and ultimately decided that Boston wasn't the place that he wanted to be long-term, it seems safe to say that he should brace for the boo-birds Wednesday night, even if Ainge is against it.