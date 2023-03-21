Greetings gamblers, it's Chris Bengel arriving into your inbox on this Tuesday.

I hope all your brackets aren't completely busted (meaning, maybe some of your Final Four teams are still alive). Let's take a break from the March Madness and focus on the NBA for a few days. After all, the 2022-23 NBA campaign is coming down the home stretch of the regular season. The MVP race is at the forefront of many people's minds, as well as the defending champion Golden State Warriors being in danger of missing the postseason due to their inability to win on the road.

Let's try and make some money on the NBA slate with Tuesday's picks.

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Cavaliers at Nets, 7:30 p.m. | TV: NBA TV

Latest Odds: Cleveland Cavaliers -4 Bet Now

The Pick: Cavaliers -3 (-110)

Key Trend: The Cavaliers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven road games against a team with a home winning percentage of greater than .600.

The Nets have been one of the NBA's best teams when it comes to their ATS mark (8-2 over their last 10 home games). However, even playing at home, I have no problem backing the Cavaliers in this spot.

The Nets did defeat the Cavs, 125-117, back on Dec. 26 (when they still had Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving), but Cleveland's star guard Darius Garland absolutely filled up the stat sheet to the tune of 46 points. Over the past month, Garland has been playing extremely well as he's averaging 22.3 points-per-game and shooting 38.9 percent from three. Of note, the Cavaliers have been victorious in six of their last seven games and possess a 6-4 record ATS over their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Nets enter Tuesday's contest having lost three straight. The Nets are only scoring 113.4 points-per-game (20th in the NBA) despite shooting 38.2 percent (fourth in the NBA). The Cavaliers currently rank as the NBA's top defense, as they yield just 106.6 points per contest. Cleveland has held opponents to just 108.6 points-per-game over its last five games. I expect the Cavaliers to just be too much for the Nets on both ends of the floor in this one.

Celtics at Kings, 10 p.m. | TV: NBA TV

Latest Odds: Over 239 Bet Now

The Pick: Over 239.5 (-110) -- We've got two of the NBA's top scoring offenses going head-to-head here. This is a no-brainer.

The Kings have been the league's most dangerous offense most of the season. Sacramento currently averages 121.1 points-per-game (first in the NBA) and shoots 37.4 percent from beyond the arc (eighth in the NBA). Kings guard Kevin Huerter, who is shooting 40.8 percent from three on the season, is currently listed as questionable for Tuesday's game as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury. Still, the Kings have plenty of weapons to put the ball in the basketball, including De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Harrison Barnes.

The Celtics aren't too far behind the Kings in terms of offensive efficiency. Boston is averaging 117.6 points-per-game on the season, which is good for fourth in the league. The Celtics also shoot 37.6 percent from long-range (seventh in the NBA), so the Kings will have their hands full defensively. That's an issue, considering the Kings are surrendering 118.3 points-per-game (28th in the NBA) and have yielded 116 points-per-game over their last five contests. Sacramento also played on Monday, so Boston should have no problem scoring at will this one.

Key Trend: The over is 5-1 in the Kings last six games playing on 0 days rest.

Wizards at Magic, 7 p.m. | TV: NBA.TV

The Pick: Markelle Fultz Over 16.5 Points (-101) -- Markelle Fultz has been shooting an extremely efficient 54.2 percent from the field in March and I expect those stellar numbers to continue on Tuesday.

Fultz has scored at least 25 points in two of his last three games. The Wizards rank in the middle of the pack defensively, so there shouldn't be a ton of resistance. After all, Fultz scored 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting the last time the two teams met back on Jan. 21. The Magic guard has also averaged 13.1 field goal attempts in March, so the volume should certainly be there for Fultz to be able to score the 17 points that we need in this spot.

Key Trend: Fultz has registered at least 25 points in two of his last three games.