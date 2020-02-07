Darren Collision to decide between Lakers, Clippers if he comes out of retirement, per report

Darren Collison is the Lakers' last chance at a major in-season addition after sitting out of the trade deadline. A Southern California native, Collison played point guard at UCLA and for several NBA teams before abruptly retiring last offseason, citing family and faith, rather than signing what surely would have been a hefty free-agent contract. He is reportedly considering a comeback, though, and the two Los Angeles teams are at the top of his list.

There's still no guarantee that Collison comes out of retirement, but if he does, following a meeting with his agent, he would reportedly set meetings with both L.A. teams to decide where he would play, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. While nothing is certain yet, the Lakers might be in the lead in the Collison sweepstakes. They played their first game after the deadline Thursday night against the Houston Rockets, and Collison sat with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss at Staples Center.

Darren Collison is sitting with Jeanie Buss at the Lakers game tonight. pic.twitter.com/DqUibRc44u — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 7, 2020

Collison sat down with Buss at the beginning of the third quarter, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. When asked about his seating arrangements, Collison brushed the potential rumors off. "Just watching the game, ain't nothing to it," Collison told ESPN. "Got the best seats in the house." LeBron James and Anthony Davis offered similar denials after the game, but Thursday proved exactly why the Lakers need Collison.

In a 10-point loss to the Rockets, the Lakers were outscored by 14 points in the minutes Rajon Rondo played. That has been a common theme this season. The Lakers only outscore opponents by 1.7 points per 100 possessions with Rondo on the floor, a number that jolts up to 9.0 when he's off. Rondo is the only Laker besides James and Davis to average at least two assists per game. The three nominal point guards in the rotation, Rondo, Caruso and Avery Bradley, are shooting less than 34 percent combined from behind the arc. All three are in the 51st percentile or lower in pick-and-roll efficiency, according to Synergy Sports.

The Lakers need another point guard. Collison is the only one available before players get bought out, and he checks every box. He led the NBA in 3-point percentage during the 2017-18 season, has consistently posted above-average pick-and-roll numbers and averaged at least 5.3 assists per game over the past two years while serving as a secondary ball-handler to Victor Oladipo in much the same way he would to James in Los Angeles.

Collison's former teammate Matt Barnes revealed on ESPN's "The Jump" that the retired point guard told him that he was "50-50" about a potential return. If he is considering the Clippers at all, that would give the Lakers lower than 50 percent odds of bringing him back overall. It makes sense, therefore, that they would put on a fullcourt recruiting press that includes a public meeting with ownership. The team is staying quiet for now, but Thursday's developments made things crystal clear. The Lakers want Collison, and they might be willing to do whatever it takes to get him.