Darren Collison reportedly considering return to NBA, with Lakers and Clippers as two top choices
Collison unexpectedly retired prior to free agency, but could be a huge boost for any contender needing a point guard
Darren Collison's retirement was one of the most surprising moves of the offseason. Collison, then only 31 years old, was expected to receive a big contract as one of the best point guards on the free-agent market, but instead announced his retirement in an open letter on The Undefeated to focus on his family and his faith as a Jehovah's Witness. Now, however, he seems open to changing his mind.
Collison is considering a return to the NBA in February, with the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers serving as his preferred destinations, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The timing would seemingly be based on a desire to see what moves teams make at the trade deadline before committing to a destination. Collison is a Southern California native and played collegiately at UCLA, so if remaining close to his family is a priority, the Lakers and Clippers would make sense.
Collison previously played for the Clippers during the 2013-14 season, and has also played for the then-New Orleans Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks. He had spent his final two NBA seasons with the Pacers in his second stint with the team, developing into an ideal role player for a contender.
Though initially a fairly mediocre shooter, Collison led the NBA in 3-point percentage during the 2017-18 campaign by making almost 47 percent of his attempts. He was again above 40 percent last season, though his volume was relatively low as he tends to only shoot when open. He is also an effective pick-and-roll player, scoring 0.92 points per possession as the ball-handler on such plays last season, which would put him in the 72nd percentile league-wide.
Both the Lakers and the Clippers have multiple point guards playing big minutes. Displacing either Patrick Beverley or Lou Williams would be difficult for Collison, and while Rajon Rondo and Alex Caruso aren't quite as secure in their roles, the Lakers don't seem to be in a hurry to bench either of them or Avery Bradley, who is effectively the team's starter at that position even as LeBron James runs the offense.
Still, Collison is the sort of player that teams would gladly accommodate midway through a season. Players of his caliber practically never become available in free agency beyond the summer, so even if it required reconfiguring their rotations a bit, both the Lakers and Clippers would likely be thrilled to add Collison. And if not? He will have no shortage of suitors elsewhere around the league.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
David Stern dies at age 77
Stern, the commissioner of the NBA for 30 years that helped popularize the league on a global...
-
NBA world reacts to David Stern's death
Stern was 77 years old
-
Report: Towns begins on-court work
Towns has missed seven straight games with a left knee injury
-
Odom's rings set to be auctioned
The rings could go for $50,000 apiece
-
Report: Cavs optimistic about Love trade
At a certain point, Cleveland is only going to be hurting itself hanging on to Love
-
NBA DFS picks, Jan. 1 lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...