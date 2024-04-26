The Los Angeles Lakers are facing elimination as they prepare for Game 4 Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets. In each of L.A.'s three losses against the Nuggets, they've held leads entering halftime but haven't managed to hold onto those leads at the end of the game, allowing the defending champions to exert their dominance every time. Lakers coach Darvin Ham said during Friday's film session guys were "irritated, frustrated, fed up and ready to make a change" ahead of Game 4, but when asked if that change would include moving struggling point guard D'Angelo Russell to the bench, he said no.

Russell struggled heavily in Game 3, going 0 for 7 from the floor, including 0-6 from deep. Across the series, he's averaging just 12.0 points on 32.6% from the floor and 30.8% from deep. At the tail end of L.A.'s loss Thursday night, there was a video showing Russell looking disconnected from the rest of the Lakers group during a timeout.

Since Ham isn't considering bringing Russell off the bench, that means he'll need to significantly improve his performance on Saturday. The Lakers need his production on offense and to replicate what he was able to do during the regular season, where he was averaging 18 points, 6.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds on 45.6% from the field. Without his scoring, more responsibility has fallen on the shoulders of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. While both are doing their best, it hasn't been enough, especially in the second half against Denver.

We'll have to see what adjustments Ham and the Lakers make for Game 4 because if things don't improve in some capacity, whether that's Russell suddenly finding his rhythm or a role player stepping up, L.A.'s season could end Saturday night.