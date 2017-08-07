Daryl Morey: Rockets won't decide on Chris Paul long-term deal until next year

The Rockets made arguably the biggest splash of the offseason when they traded for All-NBA point guard Chris Paul to pair with MVP runner-up James Harden in the backcourt.

Houston then locked up Harden by signing him to a four-year extension that -- combined with his current deal -- will pay him $228 million over the next six years. The logical question is whether Houston will attempt to sign Paul long-term as well, but Rockets general manager Daryl Morey told Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver that decision won't be made any time soon.

"We've had high-level discussions [with Paul about his future]," Morey told The Crossover, noting that Harden's recent $228 million extension provides a "signaling aspect" to other stars that Houston caters to its marquee players. "[Paul] hopes to continue with Houston. He likes the team, the organization and the city. In terms of him actually signing long-term, that's something that won't be decided until next year."

If Paul doesn't sign with the Rockets, he will become will become part of a 2018 free agent class that could include huge names like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Isaiah Thomas and DeMarcus Cousins.

Before throwing a considerable amount of money at Paul, the Rockets want to see how he and Harden play together. Similarly, Paul doesn't want to commit to Houston long-term unless he feels 100 percent confident about playing with Harden in Mike D'Antoni's system.

"Adding Chris, it's going to take some time, but we're trying to get ahead of the game right now in the summer," Harden told Sports Illustrated. "It's chemistry and talent [together], that's when you've got something special."