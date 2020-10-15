After well over a decade of serving as the general manager of the Houston Rockets, Daryl Morey is stepping down from that role, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The decision to walk away from the Rockets was reportedly '100 percent' Morey's, and he approached owner Tilman Fertitta about a potential split after the Rockets were eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Morey's likely replacement is already in house as the Rockets are planning to promote executive vice president of basketball operations Rafael Stone to the role of general manager, per Wojnarowski. Eli Witus will be promoted to assistant general manager. Morey's full departure from Houston won't be immediate, as he will remain in an advisory role in order to help Houston complete their search for a new head coach.

