David Blatt, Olympiacos mutually agree to part ways two months after coach's multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August. At that point, he had hoped to continue his coaching career with Greek power Olympiacos, where he spent the 2018-19 season. But on Sunday, Blatt and the team announced that they had mutually agreed to part ways. The team released the following statement thanking Blatt for his time with the team, which was translated by Shawn Nicolaides of Agona Sport.

"Olympiacos BC announces the consensual termination of cooperation with coach David Blatt. It is a difficult moment for everyone since we part ways with a great coach but most of all a wonderful person. We have had the honour to work with one of the biggest figures of world basketball and we have gained a lot from his presence in our team. David Blatt has served the club consistently, courageously and selflessly in a crucial moment for Olympiacos. He has supported our club on every single decision we had to make. We would like to thank him for everything he has offered to the team and we wish him the very best from the bottom of our hearts both personally and professionally."

Blatt released a statement of his own to confirm the news, without offering any firm updates on his own future.

"After a long and respectful discussion between the owners and myself, our two parties have decided it's in the best interest of both sides to part ways. My time in Greece with Olympiacos has been meaningful and significant in many ways. I am very appreciative of the people and family I have found here. I have nothing but respect for the management, players, and staff that I have had the pleasure to work with and wish only the best for them."

While Blatt may be best known in the United States for his brief tenure coaching LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, he is one of the most accomplished international coaches of all time. His time in Europe includes the 2014 EuroLeague championship with Maccabi Tel Aviv, a bronze medal leading Russia in the 2012 Olympics, a gold medal coaching Spain in EuroBasket 2007, and another bronze with Lithuania at EuroBasket 2011.

Blatt explained that he wanted to keep coaching when he revealed his diagnosis in August, but neither he nor Olympiacos shed any light on his future or the latest on his illness. Given the timing of this announcement, Blatt would be hard-pressed to find a job for this season, but if he is willing and able to coach next season, he would likely have plenty of opportunities as either a head coach in Europe or an assistant in the NBA. For now, though, Blatt is one of the most accomplished free-agent coaches in basketball.