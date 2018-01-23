David Blatt on struggling Cavs: 'It's time for the players to step up and do their part'

Former Cavaliers coach David Blatt made headlines over the weekend when he jokingly said at the BSL All-Star Game that he hoped his All-Star squad wouldn't give up 148 points like Cleveland did in its embarrassing loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday.

With a report coming out late Monday night that Cleveland players had accused Kevin Love of faking illness in that loss, the Cavs appear to be at their most dysfunctional ever since LeBron James' return. Yes, even more dysfunctional than when they fired Blatt midseason after an NBA Finals appearance.

On Tuesday, Blatt spoke with "Taz & The Moose" on CBS Sports Radio about the turmoil in Cleveland and who he thinks is responsible for everything going on. He didn't hide his feelings. Have a listen:

Ty Lue is not to blame for his team getting hit with 148 points in a home game nationally televised. You've got three former MVP's on his team. He's got an experienced championship caliber group. If those guys don't come to play, if those guys don't have the pride and the belief in one another to get out there and perform at the level they need to perform at, Ty Lue is not the problem. That group is the problem. They need to step up, man. Come on. We as coaches are responsible for everything. That's true. I know that. I've lived that everyday of my entire career. There's a certain point in time where the members of that team have got to step up and fly right. I know they're being coached. Hell, I've brought almost all those coaches that are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers staff there. I know 'em all personally. I know what kind of people they are. I know what kind of good work they do. So I think it's time for the players to step up and do their part. That's what I think.

Blatt is taking the side of the coaching staff and not the players, which is not much of a surprise considering he's a coach himself. He also never had the greatest relationship with those same players he's talking about. This isn't the exact same Cavs team he coached, but the general group of LeBron, Love, Tristan Thompson were all there when he was the coach. Perhaps he's speaking from experience when it comes to the players not stepping up when called upon.

With even their former coach taking shots at them now, the Cavs have some issues that need to be solved. Their defense is horrendous. Drama surrounds them everywhere and the feeling they can just flip a switch and make everything better feels less likely with every loss. Something needs to change, whether it's the coaching staff or a roster shakeup remains to be seen. They can't be considered a contender if they continue to play like this.