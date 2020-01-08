David Fizdale opens up about being fired by the Knicks, says he has 'no ill feelings'

Being the coach of the New York Knicks is arguably the most difficult coaching position in all of the professional sports. Since the 2000-01 season, the Knicks have had 13 head coaches, that's the most in the NBA during that span, and while many coaches have tried to repair this team, no one has been truly successful. David Fizdale was the latest coach to try and be the Knicks' knight in wood-grain glasses, but after another abysmal start to the 2019-20 season, owner James Dolan decided it was time to move in a different direction -- again -- and fired Fizdale on Dec. 6.

Fizdale is beloved by elite players across the league, including LeBron James and Dwyane Wade who he coached while working as part of Erik Spoelstra's staff during the Miami Heat "Heatles" era. Still, though, there weren't enough ringing endorsements in the world to save his job, and while there was shock and dismay from many in the NBA after his firing, Fizdale harbors no bad feelings towards the Knicks.

During an appearance on the Golic and Wingo morning show on ESPN, Fizdale said that he understood the firing wasn't personal.

"That's the business we've chosen, obviously they had to make a tough decision," Fizdale said. "I respect those guys greatly, I miss the hell out of all the players and the staff, but that's our business. At the time we were 4-18 and they had to make a tough decision, so I have no ill feelings towards the situation. I learned a ton from it and I was just really grateful to have that opportunity to be able to say I was the head coach of the New York Knicks."

Yes, the Knicks were 4-18 at the time of Fizdale's firing. However, the team that Scott Perry and Steve Mills built for Fizdale to coach was not exactly a team that was capable of competing on a nightly basis. After finishing off another disappointing offseason where the Knicks failed to sign Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, both of whom the Knicks said they were targeting on multiple occasions, they spent their money by adding players like Bobby Portis, Julius Randle and Taj Gibson. It's a well-known fact that playing or coaching in New York City is one of the hardest things to do in professional sports with all the media scrutiny that comes with it, but when you're expected to win with a subpar roster, the job becomes increasingly difficult.

Fizdale touched on the difficulty that comes with coaching the Knicks, mainly the lack of patience from their fans and front office.

"The toughest part about New York City and Madison Square Garden is the patience level, it's a team that's struggled for a long time and I think the fans really want to get that thing going as soon as possible," Fizdale said. "It's unique from that standpoint because there's other places where you can take your time a little more and build a little more slowly, but in Madison Square Garden it's a tougher environment with the media market surrounding the team and all the scrutiny that comes with it. It can put a lot of pressure on the people in the building."

After firing Fizdale, the Knicks promoted Mike Miller from assistant coach to interim head coach, and since he's taken over New York has been 6-9. Moving on from Fizdale just 22 games into his second season was considered by many as incredibly premature given the fact that the Knicks were headed nowhere fast this season, but at least it's nice to hear he's not losing any sleep over it.