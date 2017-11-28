David Fizdale releases statement following firing

The now ex-Grizzlies coach has kind words in the wake of his surprising termination.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, former Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale has released a statement. In the statement, Fizdale was nothing but generous, offering thanks to the front office for the opportunity and wishing the city of Memphis, the community, and the players nothing but the best. He ends the statement with “Go Grizz!”

Ex-Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale released a statement to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/Z5dUfgdJRV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 28, 2017

Even during what has to be a trying time, Fizdale continues to show class. While his time in Memphis was brief, he showed that he was committed not only to the organization, but to the city. He was active in the community and strove to make a positive social impact, something that he should be commended for.

Those who have worked with Fizdale personally have had nothing but positive words regarding the coach, as evidenced by reaction to the news yesterday, so, even if his time with the Grizzlies is over, we wish Fizdale nothing but the best moving forward.