David Samson breaks down parts three and four of 'The Last Dance,' explains what was missing from the show

"The Last Dance" documentary highlighting the Chicago Bulls, and specifically Michael Jordan's career, came out with new episodes on Sunday night and host of "Nothing Personal with David Samson" David Samson sat down to break down everything from episodes three and four. The 10-part series gives fans an inside look at players' relationships with each other, coaches and other teams, while including interviews from the present.

He starts by discussing the major topics in the latest episodes, the relationship between the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons. The two teams and the members of each squad were not exactly fond of each other, and that was never more apparent than when the Bulls beat the Pistons, who walked off seconds before the game ended, going past Chicago's bench without shaking hands.

"They were the bad boys," Samson said. "They played a brand of basketball that was considered dangerous back then."

The lack of sportsmanship bothered Jordan then and still does now.

"In this documentary we found out that Michael Jordan was so angry at Isiah Thomas for leaving the court and not being a professional that it festered and evening a year later or two years later in 1992 for the Dream Team Isiah Thomas was not a member of the Olympic team that went to Barcelona," Samson recaps, saying Thomas was clearly one of the best players at the time.

The podcast host then takes a look at what Thomas has been saying about the documentary, with the NBA Hall of Famer commenting that he did not realize how much the lack of a handshake bothered the Bulls.

Samson talks about these comments and summarizes what Thomas' stance has been. "He's been all over tv today trying to be relevant. His claim was, which is strange enough, 'If I knew then what I know now, that Michael Jordan was so upset about it that he may have cost me my spot on the Dream Team, or that the entire Chicago Bulls team was upset and thought that it wasn't sportsmanlike, I may have changed.'"

Samson isn't buying this.

"Isiah you know very well why you weren't on the Dream Team because it was all over the news at the time. It was not a secret and you know very well that it wasn't that you just forgot to shake their hands or that's the way it was," Samson says. "It was the biggest bush league move ever."

Continuing, he says, "You got beaten by a better team and you knew it."

While people are loving the documentary so far, Samson says he wishes there was more on the relationship and the back and forth between the two players. "Amazingly disappointing ... They should've done more," he said.