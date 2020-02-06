David Samson pulls back the curtain on trade deadline day and what happens in the room where deals are made
What does a team need to do to prepare for trade deadline day?
In honor of the NBA's trade deadline happening on Thursday, CBS Sports' David Samson decided to take listeners behind the scenes of what its like to be inside the room on trade deadline day. On Thursday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," Samson mostly recalls on his experiences of working trade deadline day in baseball to provide explanations of things like who's inside the room, what goes on in the room, and how a trade happens. With 18 years of trade deadline experience under his belt, you can be sure that his wisdom on the subject is certainly unmatched.
"What goes on now at deadlines is everybody starts reporting just when they hear something," Samson says. "They have a source, they don't double-check it. Today's a day that everyone is feverishly checking [social media]. Do you know who doesn't feverishly check social media? People actually running the teams."
Samson breaks down every single important piece and person a team needs to have readily available to get things done. As it turns out, the people who get paid a lot of money to be executives on professional franchises all have some importance on days like today.
Tune in for the deadline day breakdown, and stick around for when Samson shares his favorite trade story of all time while he worked for the Marlins, a saga involving the chase for a former franchise favorite.
