David Stern says the NBA should make medical marijuana 'completely legal'

David Stern, who was the commissioner of the NBA from 1984 to 2014, believes that the NBA should loosen its stance on marijuana use. In an Uninterrupted documentary, Stern sat down with former NBA player Al Harrington to discuss the topic.

"I'm now at the point where, personally, I think [marijuana] probably should be removed from the ban list," Stern said. "I think there is universal agreement that marijuana for medical purposes should be completely legal."

Stern's interview starts at about 7:08 in the video below.

Stern, 75, says that the perception of marijuana has changed, and he believes that the NBA's Collective Bargaining agreement should be altered to allow players to use marijuana if it is legal in their state.

In June, Pacers guard Monta Ellis and Pistons forward Reggie Bullock were each suspended five games for violating the league's anti-drug program. The five-game suspension indicates a third positive test for marijuana use, since no other NBA violations carry a suspension of that length.

Harrington estimated that over 70 percent of athletes in major sports smoke marijuana. He said he first started using CBD, which he says is the ant-inflammatory portion of marijuana, in 2012 after a botched knee surgery. He added that he never failed a test in his 16-year career.

Stern said that in order for marijuana use to be allowed in the NBA, team doctors need to come forward and validate it as a proper method for pain management.

"I don't think there's been a proper spokesperson for this subject," Stern said to Harrington. "I think that if medical marijuana is available, then it's up to the individual team doctor. You tell me that it worked for you and it worked for others that you know, then we should find a way to get that defined and made official and then proceed to educating team docs."