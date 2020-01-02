David Stern's death spurs reactions from Michael Jordan, LeBron James and other NBA greats past and present

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern died on Wednesday at the age of 77. His death comes just a few weeks after suffering a brain hemorrhage on Dec. 17.

Stern was the commissioner of the league for 30 years, holding the position from 1984 through 2014, and was succeeded by current commissioner Adam Silver.

When he first entered the league, basketball was not what it is today. Over his tenure, the popularity of the sport grew exponentially.

His impact was felt by many, and even those who entered the league after his time as commissioner were benefiting from changes he helped put into place in the sport.

Following the news of Stern's death, NBA teams and former and current players took to social media to express their gratitude for what Stern did for the league.

Here are some tweets honoring and recognizing Stern:

Statement from Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/Q7AGlvwLdn — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) January 1, 2020

The game changed in so many ways under David Stern’s leadership and vision. He demanded the best of everyone because he gave it himself. #Respect Thank you Commissioner. RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/veT9GQfrdC — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 1, 2020

Larry Bird sends his condolences to the Stern family. pic.twitter.com/VJ9xDoLd6f — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 2, 2020

Cookie and I are devastated to hear about the passing of my longtime friend and former NBA Commissioner David Stern. A great man, husband, father, friend, businessman, and visionary, I loved and respected him. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 1, 2020

RIP Mr David Stern

The best commissioner to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/SgO0hMX3Ia — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 1, 2020

RIP David Stern🙏🏾! Shaking your hand on June, 26, 2003 was a dream come true ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZCT7naJPcU — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 1, 2020

Steve Kerr on the legacy of Commissioner Emeritus David Stern. pic.twitter.com/kUWpEbfBr2 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 1, 2020

RIP David. You always said you made me and you were absolutely right . You were a friend, mentor and administrator of the largest donut fund ever. You are missed. pic.twitter.com/RYACDOj9ii — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 1, 2020

Very sad day for basketball. We saw David Stern a lot in the 90s and I found him to be kind, thoughtful and almost always the smartest person in the room. He was an innovator who helped grow our sport into a global game and his impact will never be forgotten. RIP, Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/FzlJwnJmrK — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 1, 2020

Prayers up for David Stern and his family!



Rest In Peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iCM8e5iL9n — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) January 1, 2020

Prayers up for David Stern and his family!! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 1, 2020

Today the #NBAFamily lost a legend, a leader that changed our game for the better. A father, a husband, a friend.



RIP #DavidStern, you will forever be missed. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/0dColRyTOT — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 1, 2020

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/ePwLIRfvzo — WNBA (@WNBA) January 1, 2020