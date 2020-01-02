David Stern's death spurs reactions from Michael Jordan, LeBron James and other NBA greats past and present
Stern was 77 years old
Former NBA Commissioner David Stern died on Wednesday at the age of 77. His death comes just a few weeks after suffering a brain hemorrhage on Dec. 17.
Stern was the commissioner of the league for 30 years, holding the position from 1984 through 2014, and was succeeded by current commissioner Adam Silver.
When he first entered the league, basketball was not what it is today. Over his tenure, the popularity of the sport grew exponentially.
His impact was felt by many, and even those who entered the league after his time as commissioner were benefiting from changes he helped put into place in the sport.
Following the news of Stern's death, NBA teams and former and current players took to social media to express their gratitude for what Stern did for the league.
Here are some tweets honoring and recognizing Stern:
View this post on Instagram
I will never EVER forget when you called my name on stage and I shook your hand. My dream came true!!! Thank you for your commitment to the beautiful game of basketball that has changed so many young adult/kids lives and more importantly your vision to make our game become WORLDWIDE was a vision only you could make happen! You did just that. Making our game the greatest sport in the world! Was a honor to know you personally. Rest In Paradise David Stern! My prayers goes to your family and friends throughout this difficult time! 🙏🏾💪🏾👑
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Magic's Isaac leaves game on a stretcher
Isaac looked to be in a considerable amount of pain as he fell to the ground in the first quarter
-
David Stern dies at age 77
Stern, the commissioner of the NBA for 30 years that helped popularize the league on a global...
-
Report: Collison considering NBA return
Collison unexpectedly retired prior to free agency, but could be a huge boost for any contender...
-
Report: Towns begins on-court work
Towns has missed seven straight games with a left knee injury
-
Odom's rings set to be auctioned
The rings could go for $50,000 apiece
-
Report: Cavs optimistic about Love trade
At a certain point, Cleveland is only going to be hurting itself hanging on to Love
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...