The San Antonio Spurs and star guard De'Aaron Fox have reached an agreement on a four-year, $229 million max extension, his agent told ESPN's Shams Charania. Fox was set to be an unrestricted free agent next summer and now is locked in long-term with the team that traded for him at this past February's trade deadline.

Fox, 27, was eligible for a contract extension with the Sacramento Kings -- his former team -- last summer, but instead bypassed an extension that would've added $165 million and three years to his current, rookie-max contract. Fox signed a five-year deal worth $163 million in 2020, weeks after Sacramento drafted Tyrese Haliburton with the No. 12 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Fox appeared in just 62 games last season, averaging 23.5 points, 6.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds. Fox played in 17 games with the Spurs post-trade deadline and averaged 19.7 points per game before undergoing season-ending finger surgery in mid-March.

With Fox locked up long-term in San Antonio, the Spurs have a capable running mate next to superstar big man Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs have missed the playoffs in each of the last six seasons. However, there is strong reason to believe this could be the year the franchise makes the jump into playoff contention.

The Spurs moved up in May's draft lottery and used the No. 2 overall pick to select point guard Dylan Harper. It's very possible with Fox and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle in place that Harper could come off the bench to begin his rookie season. Regardless, the Spurs have a star guard locked up long-term and another future star in Harper waiting in the wings.