De'Aaron Fox could miss Game 5 of the Sacramento Kings' first-round NBA playoff series against the Golden State Warriors due to a fractured finger on his left hand, according to Shams Charania. If Fox does try to play on Wednesday, he would need to wear a protective covering on his left index finger, which would affect the left-hander's ability to dribble, pass and shoot.

Fox suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Kings' Game 4 defeat on Sunday. It appeared to happen on a rather innocuous sequence where he tossed up a floater after the whistle and was hit by Kevon Looney. Immediately afterwards, Fox shakes his hand and grabs at it. Take a look:

Despite the injury, Fox played the remainder of the game and even hit a clutch 3-pointer with less than a minute to play to pull the Kings within one. He finished with 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists in an epic duel with Steph Curry, but that wasn't enough to get the Kings the win, as the Warriors evened the series at 2-2.

This was a breakout campaign for Fox, who made his first All-Star appearance and was recently named the NBA Clutch Player of the Year. Thanks in large part to his stellar play, the Kings earned the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and snapped their 16-season playoff drought.

Fox has continued to impress in this series, and through the first four games is averaging 31.5 points, six rebounds, seven assists and 2.5 steals. To this point he has not only been the Kings' best player, but one of the top performers of the entire postseason.

It goes without saying that the Kings will struggle to replace Fox's production if he's unable to go in Game 5 and possibly beyond. Not only is he leading the team in scoring and assists, but his pace sets the tone for their style of play and he's extremely comfortable in big moments down the stretch.

Just a few days ago, the Kings were riding high with a 2-0 series lead that had their fans dreaming of a trip to the second round and a potential chance to avenge their controversial loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2002 playoffs. Now, all of a sudden, the Warriors feel like heavy favorites to advance (Caesars Sportsbook lists the Warriors as -270 favorites). Even if Fox does give it a go, it's hard to see how he'll be effective enough to lead the Kings past this experienced Warriors bunch.